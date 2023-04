Mead is hitting .200 with zero home runs and a 14:7 K:BB in 50 at-bats for Triple-A Durham.

Mead hit .278/.376/.486 in 20 games at this level to close last season, so he shouldn't be overmatched. His .270 BABIP, 22.2 percent hard-hit rate and 35.3 percent infield-flyball rate suggest Mead's quality of contact has been subpar in a small sample.