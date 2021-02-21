Mejia made it to camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia was slightly delayed getting back into the United States and then had to go through the intake process. Given that it's still well over a month until Opening Day, he should have plenty of time to get up to full speed by the time the regular season begins.
