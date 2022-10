Mejia (personal) was activated from the paternity list Friday and is on the Rays' roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.comreports.

The 26-year-old was placed on the paternity list Tuesday and will rejoin the team after spending a few days with his family. Mejia is on the bench for Game 1 in Cleveland on Friday with Christian Bethancourt starting behind the plate and batting seventh.