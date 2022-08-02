Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests that the 26-year-old is tracking toward a return in the near-minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list. Before he's reinstated, Mejia may need to pick up a start behind the plate in the minors to prove that the right shoulder impingement doesn't affect him when he throws to the bases.