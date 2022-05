Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days to regain conditioning before the Rays are comfortable adding him back to the active roster. Whenever Mejia is ready to go, he'll replace Rene Pinto as the top backup behind No. 1 catcher Mike Zunino.