Mejia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
The 25-year-old struggled to find his footing in the majors since making his debut with Cleveland in 2017, but he's off to a strong start in 2021. Mejia has a .333/.370/.542 slash line with one home run, two doubles and five RBI through eight games this season.
