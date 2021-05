Mejia went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Mejia continues to deliver at the plate relatively consistently, with Monday marking the fourth time in his last five starts he's hit safely. After a forgettable 2020 in San Diego, Mejia seems on track for production that much more closely resembles the encouraging .265/.316/.438 slash he generated over 244 plate appearances with the Padres in 2019.