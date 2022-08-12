site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Day off Friday
Mejia is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will get a day off after he went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will take over at catcher and bat seventh in the series opener.
