Mejia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI on Friday against the Rangers.

Mejia accounted for the majority of the Rays' offense by delivering an RBI single in the second inning, followed by a run-scoring double four frames later. The performance ended a three-start hitless stretch, spanning 10 at-bats. For the season, Mejia has maintained a .260/.280/.408 line across 271 plate appearances.