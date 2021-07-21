Mejia went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The catcher launched a two-run shot off John Means in the fourth inning, then added some insurance with a bases-loaded triple in the eighth off Shaun Anderson. Mejia's outburst was either shocking or long overdue, depending on your perspective -- he hadn't gone yard since May 23 and hadn't even collected an RBI since June 22. On the season, he's slashing .255/.317/.416 with four homers and 19 RBI through 50 games.