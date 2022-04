Mejia went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Mejia contributed to the Rays' four-run first inning with his second home run of the season. Four frames later, he delivered an insurance run with an RBI double. Mejia has split playing time nearly evenly with Mike Zunino behind the plate to begin the season, and he's performed well by logging three multi-hit performances to go along with 10 RBI and five runs scored across seven games.