Mejia (ribs) is feeling "significantly better" according to manager Kevin Cash, and the backstop could be activated Sunday when first eligible, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia was officially placed on the injured list May 8 retroactive to two days prior, which indeed makes Sunday his first opportunity to return to action. The 25-year-old was particularly standing out for his offensive contributions prior to his injury, slashing .300/.348/.450 across 67 plate appearances while alternating time behind the dish with Mike Zunino.