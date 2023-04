Mejia went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Mejia was locked in despite not playing in the Rays' last two games, picking up four hits, including a double, in the 10-0 win. The 27-year-old catcher has been solid in limited playing time, slashing .276/.353/.345 with four RBI and eight runs scored in 29 at-bats. Still, Mejia won't likely offer much value for fantasy purposes while splitting duties behind the plate with Christian Bethancourt.