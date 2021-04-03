Mejia went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a walk in a win over the Marlins on Friday.

The backup backstop didn't have to wait long to draw his first start of the season, and his ninth-inning sac fly gave the Rays some valuable breathing room by extending their lead to two runs. The switch-hitting Mejia should see his fair share of starts against right-handed pitching this season and could potentially carve out a solid swath of playing time if he proves productive at the plate.