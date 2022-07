Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After starting behind the plate and going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in the Rays' 11-5 win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Mejia will get a breather due to the quick turnaround for Sunday's contest. Rene Pinto relieves Mejia behind the dish.