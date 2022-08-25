site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Gets rest Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia will sit Thursday versus the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia will take a seat after he went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout Wednesday's win. The red-hot Christian Bethancourt will replace him behind the plate and bat sixth in the series finale.
