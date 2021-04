Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mejia will alternate turns behind the plate with Mike Zunino for the sixth straight game, with both backstops picking up three starts apiece during that span. After going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Tuesday's 4-3 win, Mejia is now slashing a robust .311/.333/.489 through 49 plate appearances.