Mejia, once considered one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball and part of the Rays' return from the Padres in the Blake Snell trade, has high expectations going into 2021, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mejia is still just 25 years old and already has one solid big-league season under his belt, having slashed .265/.316/.438 with 21 extra-base hits (11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs) and 22 RBI across 244 plate appearances as a rookie with the Padres in 2019. However, last season was essentially a washout for Mejia, who lost his father in January 2020 and then struggled to a .077/.143/.179 line across 42 PAs over a 17-game span. However, the switch hitter appears primed for the fresh start he'll get in Tampa, having significantly impressed Rays third-base coach Rodney Linares with his play behind the plate and with the bat in the Dominican Winter League and fitting in seamlessly with team's catching plans considering he's a switch-hitting complement to the right-handed Mike Zunino. Given Mejia once put together a 50-game hitting streak during his minor league days, the team essentially views last season's anemic offensive numbers as an outlier, while also having faith the young backstop will refine his defensive skills with the help of the team's stellar coaching staff.