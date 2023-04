Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia will take a seat after he turned in his most productive game of the season in Saturday's 11-0 win. While making his fourth start in the Rays' first eight contests, Mejia went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs. He looks like he'll continue to split time behind the dish with Christian Bethancourt -- who gets the start Sunday -- in relatively equitable fashion.