Mejia went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

The Rays knocked Thomas Hatch around for 10 runs in the nightcap, and Mejia was right in the middle of it. Mejia had three home runs for the season coming into the game. He raised his OPS from .588 to .642 with this one performance and will continue operating as the Rays' No. 1 catcher while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list.