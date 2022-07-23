Mejia went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 7-3 win over the Royals on Friday.

Mejia had a productive night at the plate, helping lift his team over the Royals with an RBI single during a four-run fourth. He later cashed in Taylor Walls for an insurance run with a double in the eighth. The 26-year-old catcher has seen increased competition for playing time since Christian Bethancourt was traded to the Rays, so it will be important for him to continue producing at the dish. Mejia is slashing an excellent .324/.342/.649 in July.