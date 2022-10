Mejia will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia will pick up his fourth start in five games, this time in a non-defensive role after he worked behind the plate Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Though he's seen an uptick in work of late, Mejia owns a pedestrian .596 OPS since the start of September and still looks to be the Rays' No. 2 option at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.