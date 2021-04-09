Mejia, who went 1-for-3 with a double and a run against the Red Sox on Wednesday, has hit safely in three of his starts thus far.

The reserve backstop is hitting .333 (3-for-9) in the early going, with his two-bagger Wednesday serving as his first extra-base hit of the campaign. Mejia also has two walks and has yet to strike out over his first 11 plate appearances, making him the polar opposite of free-swinging position mate Mike Zunino in that regard.