Mejia (knee) could resume on-field activities Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If all goes well this weekend, Mejia could play in minor-league rehab games early next week. Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested the catcher could then rejoin the major-league roster by the tail end of the club's upcoming road trip, or when the team returns home Aug. 22. Mejia, who has a .658 OPS and five home runs this season, figures to operate as the clear No. 2 behind Christian Bethancourt upon his return.