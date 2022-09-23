site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not starting Friday
Mejia isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will hand off catching duties to Christian Bethancourt, who will bat seventh as the two backstops continue to trade off between starts.
