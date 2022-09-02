site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia will be on the bench Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia sits after starting two straight games. Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read