Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not starting Sunday
Mejia is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games Sunday. Mike Zunino receives another start behind the plate for the Rays.
