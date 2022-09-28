site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-not-starting-wednesday-855610 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Guardians.
Mejia has lost out on playing time recently and will be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games. Christian Bethancourt is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read