Mejia went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

The backup catcher snapped out of a brief two-game slump with Sunday's multi-hit effort, his first since May 23. Mejia has proven reasonably productive with his opportunities thus far this season, posting a .252/.319/.393 slash line with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI over 120 plate appearances, figures he's complemented with a modest 17.5 percent strikeout rate, the lowest of his career.