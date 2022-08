Mejia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia will head to the bench for the series opener in Milwaukee while Christian Bethancourt gets a turn behind the plate. Since he returned from the 10-day injured list Friday, Mejia has gone 1-for-6 with a double, three walks and a run across two starts at catcher, while Bethancourt has caught in the Rays' other two contests.