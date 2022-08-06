site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia returned from a shoulder injury Friday and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. He won't be asked to start on consecutive days right away, so Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read