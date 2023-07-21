Mejia (knee) will likely be out 3-6 weeks with the left MCL sprain that sent him to the injured list Friday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia told reporters Friday afternoon that he was optimistic about only needing a minimal 10-day IL stint, but instead the injury is significant enough that it will require a multi-week shutdown period and then probably a multi-week buildup before his return. Rene Pinto has been summoned to the Rays to share time behind the plate with Christian Bethancourt.