Mejia (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left MCL sprain.

Mejia left Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles early with a left knee injury, which has now been diagnosed as an MCL sprain following an MRI. The 27-year-old will now be unavailable for at least 10 days while nursing the injury. Rene Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday and he will serve as Christian Bethancourt's backup at catcher for the time being.