Mejia (ribs) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 6, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was scratched from Friday's lineup due to left intercostal discomfort but wasn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury. However, he apparently wasn't feeling better Saturday and will now spend time on the injured list. Mike Zunino should serve as the primary catcher in Mejia's absence, while Kevan Smith should be available as a backup.