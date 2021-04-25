Mejia will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He'll be behind the plate for the fourth time in five games, perhaps signaling that he's moved ahead of Mike Zunino on the depth chart at catcher. While Mejia has his shortcomings as a receiver, he's at least made strides in that area so far this season and offers an upgrade over Zunino with the bat. Through his first 39 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, Mejia is slashing .286/.316/.457 with an excellent 7.7 percent strikeout rate.