Mejia went 1-for-4 with one homer and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-3 victory over the White Sox.

Mejia missed out on the fun in the Rays' 10-run seventh inning, but he hit a solo shot in the eighth inning. It was Mejia's first hit since April 18, when he had four knocks. The catcher is slashing .200/.260/.311 while sharing duties behind the plate with Christian Bethancourt.