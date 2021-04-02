Mejia won an Opening Day roster spot as the primary backup to Mike Zunino at catcher, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was consistent at the plate most of spring, finishing with a .267 average across 32 plate appearances. The 25-year-old once was held in high regard in the Padres organization, and although the franchise decided he was expendable in the Blake Snell trade this past offseason, it appears he'll have a chance at a reset with Tampa Bay.