Mejia was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia has been out for just shy of two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. Prior to his absence, he'd been splitting time behind the plate with Mike Zunino, starting six of the team's first 13 games, and he'd gotten off to a hot start, hitting .348 with a pair of homers. He should return to a similar role now that he's healthy, with Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham to clear space on the roster.