Mejia will undergo an MRI on his left knee following Thursday's game against the Orioles, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia exited in the seventh inning of Thursday's game. Manager Kevin Cash said that for now the team is considering Mejia's injury a sprain, but there is some concern the issue is more severe. Rene Pinto is currently on a rehab assignment while recovering from an undisclosed injury, though he'd almost certainly be recalled when available to back up Christian Bethancourt if Mejia is forced to the injured list.