Mejia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Mejia will be sitting for the fourth time in six games, it's unclear if Rene Pinto has truly supplanted him on the depth chart at catcher. Just three days ago, Mejia supplied two home runs in a win over the Blue Jays, so the Rays likely won't completely pull the plug on him. Even so, Mejia -- who owns an unremarkable .629 OPS on the season -- may not have the massive workload behind the dish that some may have anticipated when No. 1 backstop Mike Zunino (shoulder) landed on the injured list June 10.