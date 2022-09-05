Mejia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia will sit for the third time in four games while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the dish. The Rays haven't yet indicated that Bethancourt is their preferred option behind the plate, but expect a roughly even timeshare between the two backstops to remain in place for the time being. Mejia hasn't bolstered his case for earning a larger share of the playing time by slashing .254/.302/.339 in 18 games since he returned from the injured list Aug. 5.