site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-sitting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia is not starting Friday's contest versus the Pirates, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia will sit after he went 1-for-8 with a double over the last two contests. Rene Pinto will get the start at catcher and bat eighth Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read