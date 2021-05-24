Mejia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia was behind the dish for the Rays' 6-4 win Sunday afternoon and enjoyed another productive day at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a solo home run. The 25-year-old has left the yard in both of his past two starts to improve his OPS to .807 on the season, but he's still stuck in a timeshare with the similarly productive Mike Zunino (.904 OPS), who will catch Monday's series finale.