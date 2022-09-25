site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting Sunday
Mejia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Mejia is in a 4-for-27 (.148 AVG) slump over his last nine games. Christian Bethancourt will start behind the dish, hitting seventh.
