Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia will sit Thursday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will take a seat Thursday after he went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's victory. Christian Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat fifth in the series finale.
