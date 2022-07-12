site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia will sit Tuesday against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia will get a day off Tuesday after he went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's victory. Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate and bat third against the Red Sox.
