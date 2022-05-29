Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees.
Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Three hits in return•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Returns from injured list•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Thursday return possible•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Two rehab games on tap•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated•
-
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Tests positive for COVID-19•