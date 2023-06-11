Mejia went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to Texas.

Mejia got the start behind the plate and accounted for most of the Rays' run output with his three-run blast off Nathan Eovaldi in the fourth inning. The backstop has hit safely if each of his past five games and is batting .444 (8-for-18) over that span, but he continues to split time at catcher with Christian Bethancourt. The latter has outhomered Mejia 7-2 on the campaign and has superior numbers overall, so Mejia's big performance Saturday isn't likely to result in a changing of the guard.