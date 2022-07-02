site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat in matinee
Mejia isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia went 2-for-12 with five strikeouts over his last four games and will take a seat for a second consecutive game. Rene Pinto is starting at catcher and batting seventh.
