Mejia was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after testing positive for the virus, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run Wednesday against the Cubs, and he'll now be unavailable coming off Thursday's scheduled off day. Mike Zunino should continue to work as Tampa Bay's primary catcher, and Rene Pinto was promoted to serve as the backup.